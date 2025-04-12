Sportster SPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Right Side View
View all Images

HARLEY-DAVIDSON Sportster S

Launched in Dec 2021

5.0
1 Review
₹16.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Sportster S Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1252.0 cc

Sportster S: 1252.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 21.15 kmpl

Sportster S: 19.6 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 105.62 ps

Sportster S: 122.3 ps

Speed

Category Average: 187.0 kmph

Sportster S: 230.0 kmph

Harley-Davidson Sportster S Latest Update

Latest News:

Harley-Davidson Sportster set for debut on April 12, to sit below Sportster S
Harley-Davidson Sportster S creates history, covers 3141 km in 24-hour test

Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price:

Harley-Davidson Sportster S is priced at Rs. 16.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Harley-Davidson Sportster S?

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Harley-Davidson Sportster S colour options?

Harley-Davidson Sportster S Variants
Harley-Davidson Sportster S price starts at ₹ 16.49 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Sportster S STD₹16.49 Lakhs*
1252 cc
230 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Harley-Davidson Sportster S Images

15 images
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Colours

Harley-Davidson Sportster S is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Billiard gray
Red rock
Sharkskin
Vivid black

Harley-Davidson Sportster S Specifications and Features

Max Power122.3 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque125 Nm
Mileage19.6 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1252 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed230 kmph
Harley-Davidson Sportster S comparison with similar bikes

Harley-Davidson Sportster S
Triumph Speed Twin 1200
Indian Scout
Harley-Davidson Nightster
Indian Scout Rogue
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114
₹16.49 Lakhs*
₹12.75 Lakhs*
₹13.6 Lakhs*
₹13.39 Lakhs*
₹17.28 Lakhs*
₹16.75 Lakhs*
Power
122.3 PS
Power
105 PS
Power
127.8 PS
Power
89.7 PS
Power
95.1 PS
Power
93.8 PS
Torque
125 Nm
Torque
112 Nm
Torque
97 Nm
Torque
95 Nm
Torque
97 Nm
Torque
155 Nm
Engine
1252
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
1133 cc
Engine
975 cc
Engine
1133 cc
Engine
1868 cc
Kerb Weight
228 kg
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Kerb Weight
256 Kg
Kerb Weight
225 kg
Kerb Weight
250 kg
Kerb Weight
306 kg
Length
2270 mm
Length
-
Length
2324 mm
Length
2265 mm
Length
2274 mm
Length
2340 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Sportster S vs Speed Twin 1200, Sportster S vs Scout, Sportster S vs Nightster, Sportster S vs Scout Rogue, Sportster S vs Fat Bob 114
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

Harley-Davidson Sportster S EMI

Harley-Davidson Sportster S User Reviews & Ratings

5
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
0
5 rating
1
Power-packed performance cruiser with bold looks
The Harley-Davidson Sportster S blends modern power with iconic design. Its 1252cc engine offers thrilling torque, while the aggressive styling turns heads. Tech features like the TFT screen and Bluetooth connectivity enhance the ride. With sharp handling, great ride quality, and decent fuel efficiency (18-20 km/l), it?s a solid choice for a performance cruiser..By: Alwin Jacob (Apr 12, 2025)
