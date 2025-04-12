The Harley-Davidson Sportster S is available in 1 variant - STD.

Harley-Davidson Sportster S is priced at Rs. 16.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Harley-Davidson Sportster S?

What are the Harley-Davidson Sportster S colour options?

Harley-Davidson Sportster S comes in four colour options: Billiard Gray, Red Rock, Sharkskin, Vivid Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Harley-Davidson Sportster S?

Harley-Davidson Sportster S comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1252 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Harley-Davidson Sportster S?

Harley-Davidson Sportster S rivals are Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Indian Scout, Harley-Davidson Custom1250 , Harley-Davidson Nightster, Indian Scout Rogue, Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114.

What is the mileage of Harley-Davidson Sportster S?

Harley-Davidson Sportster S comes with a mileage of 19.6 kmpl (Company claimed).