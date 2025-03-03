Launched in Jun 2021
Category Average: 62.0 kmph
Easy Go: 90.0 kmph
Category Average: 101.55 km
Easy Go: 70.0 km
Category Average: 4.45 hrs
Easy Go: 4.5 hrs
Category Average: 1.88 kwh
Easy Go: 0.28 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Battery Capacity
|0.28 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|60-80 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
Fidato Evtech Easy Go
₹86,315*
₹71,780*
₹85,999*
₹86,690*
₹86,902*
₹72,818*
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
7 Hours
Charging Time
5-7 Hours
Charging Time
2 Hours 45 Minutes
Range
60-80 km
Range
110 km
Range
100-110 km
Range
120 km
Range
120 km
Range
120 km
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
85 kg
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Popular Fidato Evtech Bikes
