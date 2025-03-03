Easy GoPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Fidato Evtech Easy Go Left Side View
FIDATO EVTECH Easy Go

Launched in Jun 2021

₹86,315**Ex-showroom price
Easy Go Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 62.0 kmph

Easy Go: 90.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 101.55 km

Easy Go: 70.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.45 hrs

Easy Go: 4.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.88 kwh

Easy Go: 0.28 kwh

About Fidato Evtech Easy Go

Fidato Evtech Easy Go Variants
Fidato Evtech Easy Go price starts at ₹ 86,315 .
1 Variant Available
STD₹86,315*
90 kmph
60 km
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Battery Capacity: 0.28 kWh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Fidato Evtech Easy Go Images

7 images
Fidato Evtech Easy Go Colours

Fidato Evtech Easy Go is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Grey
White

Fidato Evtech Easy Go Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity0.28 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Range60-80 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Fidato Evtech Easy Go comparison with similar bikes

Fidato Evtech Easy Go
Birla E-Smart
GT Force Drive Pro
Ampere Zeal EX
Enigma GT 450 Pro
Hop Electric LEO
₹86,315*
₹71,780*
₹85,999*
₹86,690*
₹86,902*
₹72,818*
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
7 Hours
Charging Time
5-7 Hours
Charging Time
2 Hours 45 Minutes
Range
60-80 km
Range
110 km
Range
100-110 km
Range
120 km
Range
120 km
Range
120 km
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
85 kg
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Currently viewingEasy Go vs E-SmartEasy Go vs Drive ProEasy Go vs Zeal EXEasy Go vs GT 450 ProEasy Go vs LEO
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

