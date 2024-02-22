Essel Energy GET 1 on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 37,500. The on road price for Essel Energy GET 1 top variant goes up to Rs. 39,500 in Hyderabad. The lowest price Essel Energy GET 1 on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 37,500. The on road price for Essel Energy GET 1 top variant goes up to Rs. 39,500 in Hyderabad. The lowest price model is Essel Energy GET 1 11AH Li and the most priced model is Essel Energy GET 1 13AH Li. Visit your nearest Essel Energy GET 1 dealers and showrooms in Hyderabad for best offers. Essel Energy GET 1 on road price breakup in Hyderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Essel Energy GET 1 is mainly compared to Detel EV Easy Plus which starts at Rs. 39,999 in Hyderabad and Gemopai Miso starting at Rs. 44,000 in Hyderabad. Variants On-Road Price Essel Energy GET 1 11AH Li ₹ 37,500 Essel Energy GET 1 13AH Li ₹ 39,500