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JUST LAUNCHED

E3 Trion Teal Blue Colour

₹99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Trion Teal Blue Colour

Graphite Grey
Luna White
Misty Green
Nova Blue
Solar Red
Teal Blue
Teal blue

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E3 Trion Images

E3 Trion Image 1
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