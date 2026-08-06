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E3 Trion Nova Blue Colour

₹99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Trion Nova Blue Colour

Graphite Grey
Luna White
Misty Green
Nova Blue
Solar Red
Teal Blue
Nova blue

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E3 Trion Images

E3 Trion Image 1
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