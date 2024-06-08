Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z on road price in Sirmaur starts from Rs. 2.05 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z on road price in Sirmaur starts from Rs. 2.05 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z dealers and showrooms in Sirmaur for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z on road price breakup in Sirmaur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 V2 which starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs in Sirmaur, Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Sirmaur and CFMoto 250SR starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Sirmaur. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z STD ₹ 2.05 Lakhs