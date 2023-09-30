Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Pulsar N150 on road price in Saharsa starts from Rs. 1.18 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Pulsar N150 dealers and showrooms in Saharsa for best offers.
Bajaj Pulsar N150 on road price breakup in Saharsa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar N150 is mainly compared to Hero Xtreme 125R which starts at Rs. 95,000 in Saharsa, Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ which starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs in Saharsa and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Saharsa.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar N150 STD ₹ 1.18 Lakhs
