Bajaj CT100

40,730 - 58,080*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Bajaj CT100 is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Bajaj CT100 Specs

Bajaj CT100 comes with 102 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of CT100 starts at Rs. 40,730 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj CT100 sits in the Commuter Bikes segment in ...Read More

Bajaj CT100 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
ES Alloy
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
1945 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Height
1072 mm
Width
752 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17,Rear :-3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tube
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm
Max Torque
8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
102 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
47 mm
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Rear Suspension
Spring-in-Spring (SNS), 100 mm Wheel Travel
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic, 125 mm Travel
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Odometer
Analogue
Pass Switch
Yes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
DRLs
Yes

Bajaj CT100 Variants & Price List

Bajaj CT100 price starts at ₹ 40,730 and goes upto ₹ 58,080 (Ex-showroom). Bajaj CT100 comes in 2 variants. Bajaj CT100 top variant price is ₹ 47,654.

KS Alloy
40,730* *Last Recorded Price
102 cc
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm
ES Alloy
47,654* *Last Recorded Price
102 cc
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

