Bajaj Auto pulls plugs on CT100 commuter bike in India

Bajaj Auto has pulled plugs on the most affordable motorcycle in the lineup - CT100.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 May 2022, 08:21 PM
Bajaj Auto has pulled plugs on the most affordable motorcycle in the lineup - CT100. It was updated a few years back with new features and colour options and was placed as the entry-level motorcycle in Bajaj Auto's portfolio in India. 

The company dealerships have stopped accepting bookings on the model and the bike has also been taken down from the automaker's official India website. The production of the bike has also been seized which is an indication that the motorcycle has now been taken off the shelves. However, since the company is yet to roll out an official announcement on the same, the bike could make a comeback later. Currently, the only bike that retails in the Bajaj’s CT line-up is the retro-inspired CT 110 X.

(Also Read: ‘Bajaj Blade’ nameplate trademarked in India)

Over the years, the CT100 has made its name for an affordable price tag and over-the-roof mileage figures. At 53,696 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the CT100 was one of the most affordable bikes on sale in India. Its real-life fuel economy was recorded in the range of 60-70 kmpl by some users. 

The bike used times tested 102 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This unit was known to churn out 7.79bhp of maximum power and 8.34Nm of peak torque. And featured a four-speed gearbox. 

Built around a single downtube chassis, it rolled on 17-inch alloy wheels. The suspension unit comprised telescopic at the front and dual ‘SNS’ springs at the rear. The braking duties were done by drum at both ends.

With comfort-oriented suspension and a single long seat. The bike was a popular choice in the commuter segment in India. It faced heat from the likes of the Hero Splendor Plus which is also a much famous offering in the segment. 

 

First Published Date: 26 May 2022, 08:02 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Bajaj Auto Bajaj Auto India Bajaj CT100 Bajaj CT 100 2022 2022 CT 100 CT 100 price CT 100 mileage
