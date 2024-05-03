Bajaj CT 125X on road price in Greater Noida starts from Rs. 88,680. The on road price for Bajaj CT 125X top variant goes up to Rs. 92,480 in Greater Noida. The lowest price Bajaj CT 125X on road price in Greater Noida starts from Rs. 88,680. The on road price for Bajaj CT 125X top variant goes up to Rs. 92,480 in Greater Noida. The lowest price model is Bajaj CT 125X Drum and the most priced model is Bajaj CT 125X Disc. Visit your nearest Bajaj CT 125X dealers and showrooms in Greater Noida for best offers. Bajaj CT 125X on road price breakup in Greater Noida includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj CT 125X is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Greater Noida, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Greater Noida and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Greater Noida. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj CT 125X Drum ₹ 88,680 Bajaj CT 125X Disc ₹ 92,480