Ather Energy 450S Front View
ATHER ENERGY 450S

Launched in Oct 2023

4.5
₹1.3 - 1.44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450S Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 70.9 kmph

450S: 90.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 130.8 km

450S: 122.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.02 hrs

450S: 7.8 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 2.84 kwh

450S: 2.9 kwh

About Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S
Honda Activa E
Front View
Rear Tyre View
Ather Energy 450S Variants
Ather Energy 450S price starts at ₹ 1.3 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.44 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
2 Variants Available
STD₹1.3 Lakhs*
90 kmph
122 km
Seat Type: Single
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 2.9 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Motor IP Rating: IP66
Reverse Assist
Pro Pack₹1.44 Lakhs*
90 kmph
122 km
Call/SMS Alerts
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Roadside Assistance
Anti Theft Alarm
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 2.9 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Motor IP Rating: IP66
Reverse Assist
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Ather Energy 450S Expert Review

By: Mainak Das
4.5 out of 5

Pros

Sporty performanceFeatures

Cons

Looks same as 450XCostly

Talk about electric vehicles in India, the electric scooters have been doing pretty well. Skyrocketing petrol prices and significantly lower cost of ownership compared to ICE scooters are among the key factors that have been playing a crucial role in the growth of electric scooters. Over the last few years, several EV startups have played key roles in pushing electric scooters’ growth in India. Ather Energy is one of them, which has tasted pretty good success with its 450 series of electric scooters, which sit in the premium segment and compete with rivals from Ola Electric, TVS, and Bajaj Auto.

After tasting success with Ather 450X, which is the flagship product of Ather Energy, the Karnataka-based electric scooter manufacturer has now introduced the 450S, which is the most affordable product from the brand. Launched at a starting price of 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom), the new electric scooter comes as a toned-down iteration of the 450X. We rode the Ather 450S in Bengaluru in Karnataka. Here are our thoughts and findings about the all-new premium electric scooter.

READ MORE

Ather Energy 450S Images

6 images
Ather Energy 450S Colours

Ather Energy 450S is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Cosmic black
Salt green
Space grey
Still white

Ather Energy 450S Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity2.9 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Range122 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time7 Hours 45 Minutes
Ather Energy 450S comparison with similar bikes

Ather Energy 450S
Honda Activa E
VLF Tennis
BGauss RUV 350
BGauss C12i
Maruthisan MS 3.0
Joy e-bike Mihos
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
Okaya EV Faast
Ather Energy 450x
₹1.3 Lakhs*
₹1.17 Lakhs*
₹1.3 Lakhs*
₹1.1 Lakhs*
₹99,990*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
₹1.17 Lakhs*
₹1.15 Lakhs*
₹1.09 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
Charging Time
5 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hour 25 Minutes
Charging Time
4 Hours 15 Minutes
Charging Time
4-8 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs
Charging Time
4-6 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Range
122 km
Range
102 km
Range
130 km
Range
120 km
Range
135 km
Range
140-160 km
Range
130 km
Range
150-201 Km
Range
140-160 Km
Range
161 km
Motor Power
5400 W
Motor Power
6 kW
Motor Power
1500 W
Motor Power
2.5 kW
Motor Power
2500 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
1500 W
Motor Power
2200 W
Motor Power
2500 W
Motor Power
6400 W
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Kerb Weight
119 kg
Kerb Weight
88 kg
Kerb Weight
122 kg
Kerb Weight
110 kg
Kerb Weight
239 kg
Kerb Weight
100 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Ather Energy Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
BAGGA LINK ELECTRIC AUTOS PRIVATE LIMITED
153, Wallace Garden , 2Nd Street,Thousand Lights West , Nungambakkam, Delhi 110092
Delight Automobiles Private Limited-Nawada
Main Rajapuri Road, Opp. Shree Krishna Apartment, Sector 5, Dwarka, Delhi 110059
+91 - 8722450011
Evolve Mobility LLP-New Delhi
Metro Pillar 727, Nawada Metro Station, Delhi 110095
+91 - 8826660870
SAI SHREEJA EXIM Private Limited
B-1, Oberai Building, Dilshad Garden, Main Gt Road, Opp. Dilshad Garden Metro Station, Delhi 110024
+91 - 9827300600
Ather Space Patparganj
B-299, Saraswati Vihar, Pitampura, Delhi 110092
+91 - 8884462266
Sai Shreeja Ather
No.A-26, Ground Floor, Ganesh Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Delhi 110055
+91 - 9319397377
Ather Energy 450S Videos

Ather 450S electric scooter first ride review: Worth buying this toned-down 450X?
11 Aug 2023
Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
11 Aug 2023

Popular Ather Energy Bikes

STD
90 kmph | 122 km
₹ 1.3 Lakhs*
STD
90 kmph | 122 km
₹1.3 Lakhs*
Pro Pack
90 kmph | 122 km
₹1.44 Lakhs*
