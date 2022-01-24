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HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 160 4V vs FZS 25

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power and torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 4V vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 160 4v Fzs 25
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 1.19 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage41 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity159.7 cc249 cc
Power17.55 PS PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Visual Comparison

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Speedometer View
Headlight
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L14 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm160 mm
Length
2035 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1360 mm
Height
1050 mm1105 mm
Kerb Weight
143 kg154 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm795 mm
Width
790 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
114 kmph
Max Power
17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
52.9 mm58 mm
Max Torque
14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
159.7 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
SI, 4 Stroke, Oil-Cooled, SOHC, Fuel InjectionAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate ClutchWet,multiple disc
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
62 mm74 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Urban-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8711,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,6901,39,300
RTO
9,49511,674
Insurance
10,68610,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9843,546
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr1604vrm-disc-black-edition & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar 150
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Apache RTR 180
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Raider
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar N160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Xtreme 160R

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