In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Himalayan vs Hunter 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Himalayan
|Hunter 350
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.04 kmpl
|36.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|24.3 bhp PS
|20.21 PS