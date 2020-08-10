Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesActiva 6G vs LX 125

Honda Activa 6G vs Vespa LX 125

In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc124.45 cc
Clutch
AutomaticAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
47 mm52 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,8521,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
75,34796,615
RTO
6,5287,729
Insurance
5,9776,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8882,382

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Zestnull | Petrol | Automatic58,460 - 70,288**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic75,347 - 81,347**Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic75,347 - 81,347**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dionull | Petrol | Automatic70,211 - 77,712**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Dio

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes