In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Ola Electric S1 Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Pro Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the S1 Pro has a range of up to 181 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro in 17 colours.