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Hero Xtreme200r vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme200r Raider
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 93,400₹ 82,860
Mileage40 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc124.8 cc
Power18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme200r Visual Comparison

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Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L10 L
Length
2062 mm2070 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1337 mm1326 mm
Height
1106 mm1028 mm
Kerb Weight
149 kg123 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm780 mm
Width
778 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
500 Km-
Max Speed
114 Kmph99 kmph
Max Power
18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Stroke
57.5 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Displacement
199.6 cc124.8 cc
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Bore
66.5 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
BS4bs6-2.0
Chassis
Diamond TypeSingle cradle tubular frame
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Monshock SuspensionMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic TypeTelescopic
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
NoYes
Passenger Footrest
NoYes
Battery Capacity
4 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,40095,526
Ex-Showroom Price
93,40082,860
RTO
06,560
Insurance
06,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0072,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

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