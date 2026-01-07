In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Shine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Shine
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 80,852
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|123.94 cc
|Power
|10.9 PS PS
|10.74 PS PS