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HomeCompare BikesCT 125X [2022-2024] vs Shine

Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Honda Shine

In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Shine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x [2022-2024] Shine
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 74,016₹ 80,852
Mileage59.6 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc123.94 cc
Power10.9 PS PS10.74 PS PS

Filters
CT 125X [2022-2024]
Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024]
Drum
₹74,016*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Engine View
Front Right View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L10.5 L
Length
6932046 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1285 mm
Height
810 mm1116 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
97 kmph90 Kmph
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
124.4123.94 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Electric
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Bore
52 mm50 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank PadsSide Stand Engine Cut-Off
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HelogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85394,164
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01680,852
RTO
6,4516,968
Insurance
6,3866,344
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8662,023
Expert Rating
-

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