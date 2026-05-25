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HomeCompare BikesStorm 125 vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Aprilia Storm 125 vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storm 125 Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandApriliaTVS
Price₹ 85,169₹ 73,340
Mileage40 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc109.7 cc
Power9.92 PS PS7.88 PS PS

Filters
Storm 125
Aprilia Storm 125
BS6
₹85,169*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia Storm 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Reserve
1.2 L-
Fuel Capacity
6 L6 L
Load Capacity
142 kg-
Ground Clearance
130 mm150 mm
Length
1985 mm1834 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1275 mm
Engine Oil
800 ml-
Kerb Weight
118 kg107 kg
Height
1148 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
755 mm765 mm
Width
806 mm650 mm
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
32 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm130 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
29 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12,Rear :- 130/80-12-
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
18.91m-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
21.36s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
10.91s-
Quarter Mile
24.86sec @ 84.19kmph-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
4.69s-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
33.38m-
Kickdown (20-80 kmph)
5.85s-
City Mileage
50.08 kmpl-
Top Speed
94.31 kmph-
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm7.47 PS
Stroke
58.6 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc109.7 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valvesSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular chassis with open single cradleHigh Rigidity Underbone Type
Rear Suspension
Monoshock absorber3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Front Suspension
Front ForkTelescopic hydraulic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
AnalogueAnalogue
Speedometer
Analogue-
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
AnalogYes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,72885,313
Ex-Showroom Price
87,08273,340
RTO
8,3275,867
Insurance
4,3196,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1431,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

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