In 2023 Aprilia Storm 125 or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs 73,340 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.47 PS & 8.4 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.