In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 73,340
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|7.88 PS PS