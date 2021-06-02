Top Sections
Maruti may soon renew its focus on SUV segment

Updated: 02 Jun 2021, 05:38 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Maruti is planning to have a relook at its overall portfolio of products soon, especially the SUV segment. SUVs in India have been high on demand and is one of the most growing segments. Vitara Brezza is Maruti’s only SUV that has witnessed massive interest among buyers. But Maruti S-Cross SUV has failed to impress.

