Maruti may soon renew its focus on SUV segment

Maruti may soon renew its focus on SUV segmentUpdated: 02 Jun 2021, 05:38 PM IST
- Maruti is planning to have a relook at its overall portfolio of products soon, especially the SUV segment. SUVs in India have been high on demand and is one of the most growing segments. Vitara Brezza is Maruti’s only SUV that has witnessed massive interest among buyers. But Maruti S-Cross SUV has failed to impress.
TRENDING NEWSSee All
Bullish on Brezza, Maruti may increase focus in SUV space to play even bigger
2 min read . 06:26 PM IST
India-bound 'affordable' Harley-Davidson Pan America is a super hit in the US
1 min read . 10:02 AM IST
Renault, Nissan Chennai plant to reopen soon, workers make peace with carmaker
2 min read . 02:14 PM IST