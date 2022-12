BYD Atto 3: First Drive Review

Chinese EV maker BYD has launched its first electric SUV in India. Priced at ₹ 34 lakh (ex-showroom), the Atto 3 electric SUV is more premium than the MG ZS EV or Hyundai Kona in terms of features, performance as well as range on offer. But does it still justify the price tag? Here is our first drive review.

By: HT Auto Desk

