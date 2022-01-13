Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Yezdi to make India comeback today with 3 motorcycles: Live and latest updates
Classic Legends has filed a trademark for Yezdi Roadking in India.

Yezdi to make India comeback today with 3 motorcycles: Live and latest updates

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2022, 09:17 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Yezdi will return to Indian market after a gap of 26 years. Yezdi has already teased three new motorcycles. Catch all the live and latest updates from the launch event here.

Yezdi is ready and raring for an India comeback after 26 years and is eying the market here with much anticipation. Revived under the umbrella of Classic Legends, a unit owned by Mahindra Group, Yezdi has already teased three new motorcycles for customers here.

Yezdi is now the third brand to be revived by Classic Legends after Jawa and BSA.

Models like Roadking, Delux and Monarch were fairly popular till Yezdi packed up in 1996. Which new models will come in first from the Czechs and how much will nostalgia help prospects? 

Get all the details in our live coverage of the launch event here:

*Yezdi is the third brand that is being revived by Classic Legends after it brought back Jawa and BSA to India.

*Yezdi had previously released a teaser video which showed Adventure and a Scrambler model running through a forested area. Both models had circular LED headlights and twin exhausts. On expected lines, both models were also under heavy camouflage.

  • First Published Date : 13 Jan 2022, 09:12 AM IST

