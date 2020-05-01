Yamaha reveals new BW’S 125 adventure scooter

Yamaha has revealed pricing of the MY20 BW’S 125 in the Land of the Rising Sun. The new edition of its unique, adventure-styled scooter has been given a price tag of 3,35,500 Yen, which converts to approximately ₹2.38 lakh.

As far as exterior visual changes are concerned, the MY20 Yamaha BW'S 125 looks completely identical to the last year's model. The only difference is that it has received a new colour option - 'Dark Blueish Grey Solid', in addition to the previous colours.

Some of its exterior features include front apron mounted halogen headlights, alloy wheels, front fork gaiters, angular body panels, sporty exhaust, knobby tyres, knuckle guards and a beak-type front fender. Its rear-end also looks quite sporty thanks to the two-piece taillight which goes along well with the sporty design. Also, it gets a carrier attached to the rear grab handle. Its overall design layout is quite unconventional.

The scooter features a fully-digital instrument console which displays all the necessary information in a sporty layout.

In terms of convenience features it gets a large 29-litre under-seat storage space, a 4-litre cubby hole at the front, and external fuel filler cap. Also, its footboard has been designed to provide decent space.

The scooter is based on an underbone chassis suspended on front telescopic forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear. It rolls on 12-inch alloy wheels and makes use of disc brakes at either ends.

At the heart of the Yamaha BW’S 125 sits a 124 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which delivers 9.7 PS at 7,500 rpm and 9.9 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine comes hooked to a CVT gearbox.

As far as the markets outside Japan are concerned, India is definitely not on the list currently. In India, Yamaha already sells a wide variety of scooters such as the Fascino 125, Ray ZR 125 and Street Rally 125.