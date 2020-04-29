BS 6 compliant Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 listed online, specifications revealed

Yamaha Motor India previously teased the BS 6 compliant FZ 25 and FZS 25 models, now it has listed both the bikes online. The only detail which remains missing is the price tag, but the company has mentioned that the price will be updated post lockdown period.

Yamaha's updated quarter-litre offerings employ an updated BS 6, 249 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. This fuel-injected mill is responsible for delivering 20.8 PS of maximum power and 20.1 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission. For the record, engine output remains unaltered.

The FZ 25 BS 6 gets an overhauled front face with robotic-style bi-functional LED headlight and LED DRL. Moreover, it features updated body panels comprising sharper bikini fairing as well as a taller visor. It also gets a new underbelly engine pan. Similar updates have also been introduced in the sportier FZS 25. The latter feature golden coloured alloy wheels, hand gaurds, longer windscreen, and other cosmetic tweaks.

The FZS 25 gets its own set of unique colour options - Patina Green with gold-coloured alloy wheels, Dark Matte Blue with gold-coloured alloy wheels and White Vermillion with black alloy wheels. On the other hand, the FZ 25 gets two paint schemes - Metallic Black and Racing Blue.

The bikes have been updated with a multi-function negative LCD instrument cluster, along with a side-stand cut-off switch safety function. The suspension kit on both the bikes include 41 mm telescopic front fork and 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. The braking duties are taken cared by a 282 mm front disc and a 220 mm disc which sits at the rear. For safety, the brakes work in-conjunction with a dual-channel ABS.

Some of the rivals of the Yamaha's quarter-litre offerings include Suzuki Gixxer 250 series and Bajaj Dominar 250.



