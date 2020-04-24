New Yamaha Bolt cruiser: All you need to know

Yamaha has revealed the new Bolt cruiser which has been priced at JPY 9,79,000 ( ₹6.94 lakh) and is available in standard Black Metallic colour option. There is also a Bolt R cruiser which costs JPY 10,25,200 ( ₹7.26 lakh) and comes in Purplish Blue Metallic option. Both the bikes are bound to go on sale in Japan on June 18th, 2020.

The latest Yamaha Bolt cruiser looks exact identical to the outgoing model and there isn't any significant update. As far as exterior looks are concerned, the styling remains unchanged and it still stays true to its bare basic clean-looking retro-bobber theme. It features a circular headlamp, a traditional-looking teardrop fuel tank of 13-litre capacity. The Bolt R model sports a red stripe on the fuel tank which gives it a sportier appeal. Over the rear, there is a small circular LED tail light, and direction indicators are also LED units. As before, the 'R' spec variant also features red rim tapes on both the wheels. While the standard model features spoke wheels, the 'R' spec model get cast alloy wheels. The latter also features golden highlights are its rear-suspension parts.

A new minor inclusion is also of the a position light in the bike’s round headlamp. Also, the bike has received a Purplish Blue Metallic colour option. Besides that, the bike largely remains unchanged.

In terms of mechanicals, it runs on a 942 cc engine which is an air-cooled SOHC 60° V-twin unit. This engine gets four valves per cylinder configuration, a pent-roof shaped combustion chamber and 9.0:1 compression ratio. The company claims that this engine is 'designed to provide excellent power and superior low-end torque.' It churns out 54 PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The engine is available with a 5-speed transmission.

It rides on the 100/90-19 tyre up front and 150/80-16 section tyre at the rear. It offers a very relaxed riding position thanks to its significantly lower seat height of 690 mm and the company says that its extended handle-bar has been designed to be in reach for all kinds of rider.




























