Yamaha Motor India rides in 2020 FZ 25 BS 6 at 1.52 lakh

After revealing the new BS 6-compliant 2020 FZ 25 in the Indian market in February, Yamaha has finally revealed the pricing of the bike after a long wait. The updated quarter-litre naked roadster is priced at ₹1.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new FZ 25 BS 6 has been listed online at the company website since April. It was supposed to go on sale in India in the earlier part of this year, but the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench in its launch plans.

The company claims that the FZ 25 BS 6 will be available in India from Monday (July 27). It has been launched in two colour options -Metallic Black and Racing Blue.

The bike comes equipped with a 249 cc air-cooled, SOHC, 4 stroke, single-cylinder engine which is rated to deliver 20.8 PS of power at 8,000 rpm and 20.1 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is teamed-up with a 5-speed transmission. For the record, engine output remains unaltered in comparison to the BS 4 bike. This is the same powertrain that's also shared with the FZS 25 BS 6 motorcycle.

Some of the key features of the bike include a multi-function reverse LCD instrument cluster, LED Day Time Running Lamp (DRL), bi-functional LED headlight, underbelly cowl, and side stand with engine cut-off switch.

The suspension kit on the bike includes 41 mm telescopic front fork and 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. The braking duties are performed by a 282 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc. The brakes comes teamed-up with a dual-channel ABS. The new FZ 25 BS 6 weighs 153 kg.

Some of the rivals of the Yamaha's quarter-litre naked roadster include Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Bajaj Dominar 250.