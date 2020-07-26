Yamaha has revealed a limited edition 2020 MT-15 motorcycle at the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show. This special edition MT-15 gets a funky turquoise blue paint scheme with the trademark neon yellow on its wheels and tank. It gets new, smaller MT logos over the tank panels. Its colour options include Black, Blue and White with Red wheels.

This special edition MT-15 will most likely be limited only to the market of Thailand.

Save for a funkier paint scheme, there is no other change on the motorcycle and rest of the details remain the same as the standard version. Unlike the model sold in the Indian market, the Thai-spec MT-15 features inverted forks at the front along with a lighter aluminum swingarm.

Its power is sourced from a 155 cc, single-cylinder engine which delivers 19.3 PS and 14.7 Nm output. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and features a slipper clutch. Weighing at 133 kg, the Yamaha MT-15 is known to sport one of the best power-to-weight ratios in its segment.

The new Yamaha MT-15 limited edition model is already on sale in Thailand. It has been priced at TBT 98,500 (converts to ₹2.32 lakh on the current exchange rates). In the Indian market, the MT-15 is priced lesser at ₹1.39 lakh (ex-showroom) due to the lower-spec equipment and features.

It is highly unlikely that the MT-15 limited edition will arrive in the Indian market anytime soon.

Yamaha Motor India earlier this month announced a special finance scheme for the Covid-19 frontline warriors. This is a limited period scheme valid only till July 31st. (More details here)