Yamaha announces special finance scheme for frontline warriors

Yamaha Motor India on Tuesday announced a special finance scheme for the Covid-19 frontline warriors. The scheme is valid across all authorized Yamaha dealerships in India.

Yamaha's latest initiative is targeted towards providing exclusive finance benefits and help raise purchasing conveniences for the frontline warriors.

(Also Read: A new leaning Yamaha three-wheeled motorcycle in the works)

The new finance scheme reduces EMI payment by 50% during first 3 months of the purchase of a new Yamaha bike or scooter. It thus eases the load of first 3 EMIs as a gesture of incentivizing the dedication of the frontline warriors. The company says that the scheme is valid for all the frontline warriors and can be availed till July 31st, 2020.

"The Special Finance Scheme is announced in the context of Yamaha’s continuous efforts to support the uncountable services made by the frontline warriors in India," Yamaha said in a statement.

Previously, the company also organised a nationwide Yamaha “Corona Warriors’ Camp" which lasted from June 8th to June 22nd, along with special public awareness initiatives like “Thank you frontline warriors" movie featuring the company's dealers, customers and employees.

Yamaha has also announced that its dealerships have resumed operations in several cities and are working under the standard operating procedures.

(Also Read: Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Edition introduced in Europe)

The company recently celebrated the 65th anniversary of the Yamaha Motor Company (YMC). (Read more details here)



