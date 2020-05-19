Hyundai announces 'Corona Warriors Camp' for frontline workers

As a symbol of gratitude for their continued service during national lockdown, Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday announced a special camp for frontline workers who have been at the forefront of India's fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

Called 'Corona Warriors Camp', the service facility is available for frontline workers at all Hyundai workshops which have resumed operations. These special customers can avail priority service, complimentary AC check up, top wash and hi-touch point sanitization, among other offers.

Additionally, special offers have been rolled out for medical professionals purchasing new Hyundai vehicles.

The camp will be conducted between May 21 and May 31, as per Government guidelines. "We have launched the Corona Warriors Camp as a token of our gratitude towards customers that are battling the Covid-19 crisis on frontlines and are extending our support through unique service offerings for their Hyundai cars, along with other added benefits," said Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

Hyundai has also launched its digital and contacless operations and customers can now book service requests online. They can get repair updates through WhatsApp while there is also the facility to pay using digital platforms.