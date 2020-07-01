Yamaha Motor India (YMI) Group on Wednesday celebrated the 65th anniversary of the Yamaha Motor Company (YMC). The brand has a heritage of unique mobility solutions which includes two-wheelers, new technologies and racing legacy.

It has planned several online and digital initiatives to recount the brand’s successes with the “Yamaha Day" celebrated globally on July 1.

The company said that it will run a host of customer activities on the digital space and will also separately engage Yamaha employees in various craftwork initiatives to continue to transmit the brand’s uniqueness.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said, “Yamaha’s Heritage is an outstanding tale of cutting through the constraints and develop world-class products and experiences. Since the beginning, Yamaha’s aim was to bring heart revving products and experiences that many would cherish in a world of routines and limits."

Yamaha's motorcycle division sprouted in 1955 in Japan. It started business with the introduction of YA-1. The bike was produced from 1955 to 1958. It was also the first vehicle in Japan to have a primary kick start system.

Since then Yamaha has gradually rolled out some of the world’s best seller commuters and performance-driven motorcycles as well as ace technologies which changed the course of furture such as 4 stroke, DOHC 5 valve engine and eventually setting outstanding records of racing championships.

"The 65th anniversary is when we showcase our heritage of uncompromising excellence of innovation and performance to the world and reiterate the brand’s continuous commitment towards the society in offering more exciting, stylish and sporty products. On this occasion, the brand in India has also decided to stand with the frontline warriors who have enormously contributed towards sustaining our society," Shitara added.