Voxan Wattman electric power cruiser breaks cover

Voxan, the French motorcycle company which is known for making electric bikes has finally revealed the much-awaited Wattman electric cruiser. The Wattman concept was first displayed back in 2013.

Voxan was once known for making bike with internal combustion engines, but after being overtaken by Venturi, the brand started focusing on electric bikes.

The Wattman is the brand's first electric power cruiser which comes with an exoskeleton chassis. Its outer frame and bodywork elements connect together to form its backbone. For the record, such a construction is typically seen in sports car designs. Goes without saying that its design may have been inspired by some of Venturi's four-wheeled projects.

Its powertrain has been built in-house by Voxan. It gets permanent magnets and liquid cooling. The output of the power cruiser stands at a staggering 203 PS (150 kW) and 200 Nm. The bike has been claimed to sprint from naught to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds and has a top-speed of 160 kmph. It takes just 6 seconds to reach its full potential.

To support the ground shaking 200 Nm torque, the cruiser rolls on a 240 mm rear tyre and features a notably long 1,705 mm wheelbase.

On the inside, the Wattman gets a 12.8 kWh battery pack which is encased in aluminium panels bound together with the powertrain's casing. The battery has enough juice for a claimed range of 180 km. As per the company, this battery takes just 30 mins using a level-two charger to attain a full 80% charge.

Voxan has also readied a streamlined version of the bike which has been designed to set a new land speed record for electric bikes. It will attempt this record on Salar de Uyuni salt flats in Bolivia in July next year.