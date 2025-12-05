Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Showcases A Cafe Racer Ronin And An All Out Rr310 At Motosoul 2025

TVS showcases a cafe racer Ronin and an all-out RR310 at Motosoul 2025

By: Ayush Arya
Updated on: 05 Dec 2025, 19:18 pm
Follow us on:

  • TVS used Motosoul 2025 to debut the Ronin Agonda limited edition and showcase two radical customs, including the track-focused Apache RR310 Speedline concept.

The TVS Ronin Agonda, a new limited-run version of the Ronin takes its design cues from Goa’s Agonda Beach.
View Personalised Offers on
TVS Apache RR 310
Check Offers

TVS Motor Company used the stage at this year’s Motosoul to roll out a mix of limited-edition models and high-concept custom builds. Headlining the showcase was the debut of the Ronin Agonda, a new limited-run version of the Ronin that takes its design cues from Goa’s Agonda Beach. The motorcycle adopts a clean, white-focused colour scheme paired with retro-inspired five-stripe graphics.

Ronin becomes a cafe racer

Also shown were two custom motorcycles developed in partnership with Smoked Garage: the Ronin Kensai and the Apache RR310 Speedline. The Ronin Kensai, the fourth entry in TVS’ Samurai-inspired series following Musashi, Ryoma and Mizuno, merges café racer and bobber influences into what the brand describes as a “dual-soul" concept. The motorcycle features muscular body geometry, an industrial-style floating seat, an upright exhaust layout and fully adjustable air suspension. Other highlights include ambient lighting details, a performance-oriented wheel setup and a CNC-machined triple tree designed.

Also Read : TVS Apache RTX adventure tourer launched in India at 1.99 lakh

An RR310 built for speed

At the performance end of the spectrum stands the Apache RR310 Speedline. Developed with a focus on cornering stability and downforce, the concept uses slick tyres and a bespoke swingarm engineered specifically for the project. Weight reduction and sharper dynamics come through a full fibre-composite body package along with a racing-style exhaust system designed to maximise airflow. While the bike carries a retro-inspired silhouette, the mechanical approach remains firmly track-focused.

In addition to the custom motorcycles, TVS also marked a milestone year for its performance brand with the display of a 20th anniversary edition of the Apache RTX as part of the event lineup.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 05 Dec 2025, 19:18 pm IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS