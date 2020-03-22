TVS Apache RTR 180 BS6 price announced

The BS6 compliant Apache RTR 180 has been launched, it is priced at ₹1.01 lakh*. In comparison to the previous BS4-spec model, the update stand ₹6,700 costlier. Also, it is ₹7,500 expensive against the recently updated Apache RTR 160 BS6.

The company has also pulled the covers off the Apache RTR 160 4V BS6 which has been given a price tag of ₹1.01 lakh for the drum brake variant and ₹1.04 lakh for the disc brake variant.

Back to the RTR 180, the updated model has no significant exterior updates. It gets the same paint scheme and stickers as before. For the record, it has been close to 2 years since the motorcycle has got any major updates. It received an yearly update back in 2018 and was given a new colour scheme, different seat material, white back-lit speedometer and a redesigned crash guard as well.

As far as mechanicals go, there is a slight bump in the overall power output from the engine. The previous unit was known to churn out 16.6 PS at 8,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm from its 177.4cc, two-valve, air-cooled engine. The engine now delivers 16.79 PS at the same 8,500 rpm while 15.5 Nm of torque now comes little later at 7,000 rpm. The transmission unit remains the same 5-speed gear box.

Also, its cycleparts and equipment have been carried forward. Speaking of which, it retains the earlier seen 270 mm disc brake (front) and 200 mm disc brake (rear), paired to a single-channel ABS system. Since there wasn't any need to alter the double cradle frame, telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers, hence the same has been retained.

Rivals to the BS6 compliant TVS Apache RTR 180 include new Suzuki Gixxer, and the the Yamaha FZ V3.0.

*ex-showroom, Delhi



