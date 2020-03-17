BS6 TVS NTorq 125 engine specs officially revealed

While the BS 6 TVS NTorq 125 has already been launched in the Indian market, the engine specification were kept under covers. Now the company has officially listed down its engine tech-specs on the official website.

The BS 6 avatar of the NTorq 125 gets the updated 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine which now features a fuel-injection system for better response and economy. The power output from this engine now stands at 6.9 kW or 9.38 PS which comes at 7,000 rpm, this is backed-up by the 10.5 Nm of peak torque which hits at 5,500 rpm. In comparison, the BS 4 unit was known to deliver the similar 9.4 PS at 7,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm. While the output figures remain similar, the max power is now delivered a little later in the range.

Some of the top features of the BS 6 NTorq 125 include diamond-cut alloy wheels, 220 mm petal front disc, sporty split grab rail, telescopic front suspension, engine kill switch, 22-litres under-seat storage, USB charger as well as external fuel cap.

The NTorq also comes with a Bluetooth-enabled instrument console which is capable of displaying functions such as navigation assist, last parked location assist, incoming call alert, missed call alert, auto reply SMS, phone signal strength, phone battery strength and ride stats. The scooter features TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth system.

Apart from all the above details, some other functions of the console include performance figures such as 0-60 km/h acceleration timer and lap time, along with Power/Eco mode

Find below the variant-level price comparison of the new vs old TVS Ntorq.

Variant Old price (BS-IV) New price (BS-VI) Difference Drum ₹ 59,462 ₹ 65,975 ₹ 6,513 Disc ₹ 59,995 ₹ 69,975 ₹ 9,980 Race Edition ₹ 64,925 ₹ 72,455 ₹ 7,530

In other updates, BS 6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 200 4V has recently received a price revision. Following the hike, the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now retails at ₹1,00,950* for the Rear-drum variant, and ₹1,04,000* for the Rear-disc variant. The bigger 2020 Apache RTR 200 4V is priced at ₹1,25,000*. More details here.

*(ex-showroom, Delhi)