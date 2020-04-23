Suzuki announced the GSX-R1000R MotoGP edition on April 20th. Its price has been kept at JPY 21,56,000 which converts to ₹15.22 lakh. The new 'MotoGP edition' GSX-R1000R motorbike will be available for sale in Japan from April 24th.

This new MotoGP edition bike gets its paint scheme inspired from the Team Suzuki Ecstar's 2020 GSX-RR MotoGP race bike.

(Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom 650XT BS 6 to be launched soon)

The new paint scheme gets an alluring blue and silver colour combination duplicated from the Suzuki's MotoGP race bike. It also gets a red coloured brand logo on the fuel tank. In comparison to the regular paint options available, this MotoGP inspired livery looks very classy.

The GSX-R1000R MotoGP edition commemorates Suzuki’s 100th anniversary that was on March 15th, 2020. Apart from the new Blue/Silver paint scheme there are no other changes on the motorcycle.

The bike runs on a 999 cc, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine which produces staggering 197 PS of maximum power at 13,200 rpm and 117 Nm of peak torque at 10,800 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. The motorcycle comes with Suzuki's race winning engine technologies - Variable Valve Timing (SR-VVT), Suzuki Exhaust Tuning Alpha (SET-A), and Suzuki Top Feed Injector (S-TFI).

In terms of equipment list, it packs high-end Showa BFF (Balance Free Front-Fork) and Showa BFRC (Balance Free Rear Cushion) suspension kit. Its braking duties are handled by Brembo brakes - 320 mm twin front discs and 220 mm rear disc.

Some of its key features and rider assist aids include ABS, traction control, riding modes, and IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit).

(Also Read: Yamaha introduces 2020 Tricity 155 trike scooter in Japan)

Suzuki Motorcycle India has already taken down the GSX-R1000R due to the absence of BS 6 update. Besides this, a number of other big bikes have also been omitted from the list. (Know full details here)



























