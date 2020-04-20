Suzuki V-Strom 650XT BS 6 to be launched soon

Suzuki Motorcycle India has officially teased the arrival of the BS 6 compliant V-Strom 650XT. The launch of the updated middleweight adventure tourer motorcycle is expected to happen anytime soon now.

It was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. In the newly updated BS 6 avatar the motorcycle looks near identical to the last model and doesn't feature any cosmetic updates save for the new set of graphics.

Previously it derived power from a BS 4 compliant 645 cc liquid-cooled engine with DOHC and 90-degree V-Twin configuration. This engine churned out 70 PS of maximum power at 8,800 rpm and 62 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. In the updated BS 6 configuration, the output and fuel-economy figures could alter slightly.

It comes loaded with a semi-digital instrument cluster packing an analogue rev counter on the left side complemented by a digital split screen on the right. The screen displays all the necessary information in a simple and uncluttered format.

Some of its other feature highlights include a tall windscreen, single-piece headlight, large and comfortable seat, upright riding position, long travel suspension, and wire-spoke wheels with tubeless tyres.

Its suspension duties are performed by long travel conventional telescopic front fork and a monoshock unit at the rear. Its braking setup include twin front discs and a single disc at the rear. The brakes work in-conjunction with a dual-channel ABS. The bikes also features three-level traction control – Level 1, Level 2 (wet or cold conditions) and Off.

The BS 6 update will result in a minor price hike. For the record, the previous BS 4 spec model retailed at ₹7,52,084 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

The company has also recently revealed the pricing of the V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050XT in the Japanese market. While the former has been given a price tag of JPY 14,30,000 ( ₹10.20 lakh), the latter retails at JPY 15,18,000 ( ₹10.83 lakh).















