India is under a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. Several automakers in India have stepped-up to join forces against the coronavirus.

Now, Suzuki Motorcycle India, a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan has come forward to provide food and support local communities and migrant workers who've been severely affected due to the lockdown. The company is providing meal to three villages close to its production site in Kherki Dhaula, Gurgaon, Haryana.

In a press release sent today, the company said that it has started sharing over 500 food packets daily and the numbers can go up to 1000 packets. The company is distributing food to the people of Hasanpur, Darbaripur and Kherki Dhaula villages, under the Gurugram district in Haryana.

The company said that this initiative aims to help the contractual workers, daily wagers, laborers, locals and families who have been affected due to the lockdown.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “The whole nation has come together to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and it is our responsibility to support and help each other in such difficult times. People across the country have shown exemplary courage and spirit by staying at home during the nationwide lockdown to defeat the spread of coronavirus. Adding to Government’s on-going initiatives to ensure availability of essential items, it’s everyone’s unified and extended efforts that will help fight it resiliently. SMIPL is determined to take all possible measures in that direction and we are pleased to start the initiative of providing food packets to the displaced individuals/workers/families during the pandemic."

Suzuki Motorcycle India also said that keeping in mind safety and wellbeing of its employees and all stakeholders, it has currently suspended operations at its production facility in accordance with the Government directives. It said that the production will remain at halt until further notice. Moreover, the two-wheeler maker further added that it has issued ‘Work from Home’ policy for employees which aren't directly involved in essential services.



