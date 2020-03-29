Suzuki is working on an updated 250 cc parallel-twin engine which is supposed to comply with the stricter Euro 5 emission standards. The newly leaked patent images hint on the changes which will go inside the updated twin-cylinder powerplant.

The quarter-litre SOHC engine already comes equipped with a catalytic converter which is positioned underneath the engine bay. However, another catalytic converter has been placed closer to the exhaust ports and engine cylinder head.

Since the newly added cat-con has been placed closer to the exhaust ports, the pipes have been given a new design, merging mid-way, unlike before. Also, the patent images reveal that the new catalytic converter features two oxygen sensors which keep the exhaust gases in-check.

Suzuki's updated 250 cc parallel-twin engine patent.





Currently, the company features its 250 cc parallel-twin powerplant in the bikes such as the GSX250R, V-Strom 250, and the GW250 Inazuma. The updated engine will serve all these motorcycles, making them complaint to the stricter Euro-5 emission standards.

In other developments, the company has launched the India-made Gixxer SF 250 and the Gixxer 250 motorcycles in Japan. Both the bikes retail at 481,800 yen ( ₹3.30 lakh) and 448,800 yen ( ₹3.07 lakh), respectively. The deliveries of the Gixxer SF 250 will start on April 24th and while the naked will arrive later around mid-June.

For the record, both the Gixxer 250 Twins share the same 249 cc, single-cylinder engine featuring Suzuki Oil Cooling System. The engine delivers 25.4 PS of maximum power and 22.6 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. This unit comes in compliance with the Japan’s latest domestic emission regulations dating back to 2016.



