The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 BS 6 has received a price hike of ₹1,800. The scooter was launched back in February at a price tag of ₹77,900*, after the latest hike, it now retails at ₹79,700*.

This is the first price hike for the BS 6-compliant Suzuki Burgman Street 125 ever since its February launch.

With the last update, the Suzuki's maxi-scooter received a cleaner (BS 6-spec) engine. It is a 124 cc single-cylinder unit which now comes with the fuel injection technology. This is an air-cooled mill which has been tuned to deliver 8.7 PS of maximum power at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of torque which peaks at 5,500 rpm.

Some of the key features of the Burgman Street 125 include a sporty full-LED headlight, position lamps, Integrated engine start and kill switch, Suzuki easy start system, Multi-function fully-digital instrument cluster, DC socket in the glove box, sporty muffler cover, Aluminium pillion footrest, dual luggage hooks and a large 21.5 litres under-seat storage.

In terms of dimensions, it measures 1,880 mm in length, 715 mm in width, and 1,140 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 1,265 mm, while its ground clearance has been rated at 160 mm. Its seat height stands at 780 mm.

The scooter is available in 4 paint scheme options such as Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red, Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey, Pearl Mirage White and Metallic Matte Black.

There is no direct rival to the Suzuki's 125 cc maxi-scooter in the Indian market yet but in future it is expected to face serious heat from the Aprilia's SXR 125. The latter will be launched in the Indian market in 2021. It was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

The company has recently introduced doorstep sales and after sales services. Apart from that Suzuki Motorcycle India has also launched a call-to-buy service where a customer can book Suzuki two-wheelers through a phone call. (Full details here)

*Ex-showroom