Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Royal Enfield 650 Twins 120 Year Edition models India launch, expected price
The new Royal Enfield special edition 650 Twins commemorate the company's 120 years of existence.
The new Royal Enfield special edition 650 Twins commemorate the company's 120 years of existence.

Royal Enfield 650 Twins 120 Year Edition models India launch, expected price

2 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2021, 11:11 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The new 120 Year Edition bikes from Royal Enfield will be made available in India via an online sale starting on December 6, 2021. 

  • These bikes will be very limitedly available worldwide as only 480 units in total will be produced.

Royal Enfield has recently revealed its new 120 Year Anniversary Edition models of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 models at the ongoing EICMA 2021 motor show. As the name suggests, the new models commemorate the 120 years of the brand's existence. 

The new 120 Year Edition bikes will be made available in India via an online sale starting on December 6, 2021, while the registrations have already begun.

Similar Bikes

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

648 cc
₹ 2.48 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 (HT Auto photo)

Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650

648 cc
₹ 2.88 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Kawasaki Ninja 650 (HT Auto photo)

Kawasaki Ninja 650

649 cc
₹ 5.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Kawasaki Versys 650 (HT Auto photo)

Kawasaki Versys 650

649 cc
₹ 6.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)

Hcd India Nps Cargo


₹ 54,500* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Kriti (HT Auto photo)

Benling India Benling Kriti


₹ 56,940* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Falcon (HT Auto photo)

Benling India Benling Falcon


₹ 62,200* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Icon (HT Auto photo)

Benling India Benling Icon


₹ 65,470* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Aura (HT Auto photo)

Benling India Benling Aura


₹ 73,000* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

346 cc
₹ 1.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Royal Enfield Himalayan (HT Auto photo)

Royal Enfield Himalayan

411 cc
₹ 1.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The models will make way to the Indian market in the first quarter of 2022, the company has communicated. 

(Also Read: Exclusive: Royal Enfield Scram 411 to launch in Feb'22, affordable Himalayan)

These bikes will be very limitedly available worldwide as only 480 units in total of both the bikes will be produced. Out of these, only 120 units have been assigned for the Indian market, while the rest will be exported to Europe, US and South-East Asia, comprising of 60 Continental GT 650 and 60 Interceptor INT 650 for each region.

Speaking on the launch, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. said, “Few brands can celebrate the kind of legacy and history that Royal Enfield has enjoyed over the last century and a lot of this legacy is from the immense love the brand has received from riders through the ages. There was simply no better way of celebrating this milestone than sharing a piece of it with our consumers around the world. We are delighted to bring the 120th Anniversary Edition 650 Twin motorcycles to enthusiasts around the world, and share the brand’s legacy with them."

When launched in India, expect these limited-edition models to be priced slightly higher than the actual standard models. For reference, the Interceptor 650 Chrome costs 3.03 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Continental GT 650 Chrome is priced at 3.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Thus, expect the limited edition Interceptor 650 to be priced somewhere at around 3.25 lakh, while the Continental GT 650 could retail higher at 3.40 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. 

 

 

  • First Published Date : 30 Nov 2021, 11:08 AM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue