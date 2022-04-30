Recap: All two-wheeler launches in April 2022

HT Auto
Major two-wheeler makers such as Hero, Honda, Suzuki, and Yamaha rolled out new bikes and scooters in April 2022 to kick start the new fiscal year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Apr 2022, 09:53 AM
The start of the new fiscal year brought along a range of new launches in the two-wheeler industry. While some were mere extensions in terms of new variants, some OEMs also rolled out completely new models. Here is a quick list of all the major two-wheelers launched in the month of April 2022.

Suzuki Avenis base model:

Suzuki launched the new base model of the Avenis scooter in India this month. The move has made the 125 sporty scooter slightly more affordable. However, it did also trim down a few features in the process. 

 

Suzuki V-Strom SX:

Apart from the new Avenis, another Suzuki two-wheeler which made highlights in the outgoing month was the new Himalayan rivaling V-Strom SX adventure bike. The new bike costs 2,11,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and has been introduced based on the same engine and platform as the Gixxer 250 range.

Yamaha MT-15 Ver 2.0:

Yamaha Motor India launched the updated Version 2.0 of the MT-15 naked street motorcycle with some notable tweaks such as a higher-spec USD front fork and a new paint scheme and graphics. Apart from these details, the rest of the bike remains unchanged.

R15 V4 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition:

Apart from the new MT-15 Ver 2.0 bike, Yamaha also launched the new R15 V4 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition bike with a new and more alluring exterior paint scheme, while retaining all the basic features and mechanicals.

Honda Gold Wing DCT:

The model year updated Gold Wing DCT was launched in India in April 2022. The new bike has been priced at a whopping 39.20 lakh (ex-showroom). It is simply one of the most expensive bikes offered in the Indian market by any OEM. It also gets some fairly premium features to justify this price tag such as airbag, navigation system, auto-canceling turn indicators, a 7.0-inch full-colour TFT dash speakers with passenger audio controls, USB Type-C ports, and an electronically-adjustable windscreen.

Hero Destini Xtec:

Hero MotoCorp launched the new Destini Xtec at 79,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The scooter now comes with added features.

Apart from these launches, BMW Motorrad also rolled out its new F 900 XR Pro, F 850 GS, and F 850 GS Adventure bikes in India.

 

First Published Date: 30 Apr 2022, 09:40 AM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero MotoCorp Hero Destini Destini 125 Xtec TVS TVS Motor Company BMW BMW Motorrad Suzuki Suzuki Avenis Suzuki V-Strom V-Strom SX
