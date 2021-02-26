Bajaj Auto is gearing up for the introduction of yet another Pulsar in the lineup. If the source report is to be believed, there is a new next-generation Pulsar 250 in the pipeline, and the bike is almost production-ready as hinted by the spy images.

The Bajaj Pulsar 250 is said to be based on a new platform and will come out to be the first motorcycle in the lineup to receive it. As the images hint, the upcoming Pulsar 250 will boast an all-new design that won't be an extension of any of the current models. Moreover, there will also be a new engine to power the bike.

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto launches online sales platform for its motorcycle range in India)

In terms of features expect the bike to feature LED lighting at both ends, split seats, a muscular fuel tank, upswing side-mounted exhaust and dual-channel ABS. Goes without saying, the motorcycle may also share some of the panels and parts with the existing Pulsar NS 200 bike, starting with the rear tyre hugger and alloy wheels.

It is said to be based on the new platform and engine. (Image Credits: BikeWale)

Reports say that there will be a new 250 cc single-cylinder engine which will be an oil-cooled unit (not liquid-cooled as seen on the current Pulsar NS 200). This only suggests that Bajaj is planning to price the bike aggressively.

The engine is expected to churn out power and torque in the range of 24 bhp and 20 Nm. While the transmission could be a six-speed unit. The cycle parts include telescopic forks at the front, and mono-shock at the back.

(Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar 180 BS 6 launched at ₹1.04 lakh, to rival Hero Xtreme 160R)

Expect the bike to be launched around the festive season of 2021. As far as pricing goes, it is likely to cost in the bracket of ₹1.20 lakh to ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).