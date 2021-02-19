Bajaj Auto on Friday launched the new Pulsar 180 naked roadster in India. The bike has been priced at ₹1,04,768 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The bike features a BS 6-compliant engine and is only available in a single colour option – Black Red. The bike has already started arriving at the company dealerships for display and test rides. It was also recently spotted at a dealership in Mumbai, more details here.

In terms of the exterior design and styling updates, the bike features a familiar single-pod headlight with twin DRLs. The headlamp unit is capped with a tinted front main visor. Other key design highlights on the bike include a muscular fuel tank with shrouds, split-style seats, an engine cowl, and a two-piece pillion grab rail. There is also a tweaked semi-digital instrument cluster.

In terms of mechanical updates, the bike uses the same powertrain as the semi-faired Pulsar 180F. The engine in question is a 178.6 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled unit which churns out 16.7bhp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 14.52 Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The transmission duties are performed by a five-speed gearbox.

The suspension kit includes front telescopic forks and gas-charged twin springs at the back. The braking duties are handled by a 280 mm single disc at the front as well as a 230 mm single rotor at the rear. The brakes work in conjunction with a single-channel ABS.

Some of the key rivals to the new Pulsar 180 BS 6 include Honda Hornet 2.0, TVS Apache RTR 180 and Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6.