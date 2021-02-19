Bajaj Pulsar 180 BS 6 launched at ₹1.04 lakh, to rival Hero Xtreme 160R1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 02:04 PM IST
- Some of the key rivals to the new Pulsar 180 BS 6 include Honda Hornet 2.0, TVS Apache RTR 180 and Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6.
Bajaj Auto on Friday launched the new Pulsar 180 naked roadster in India. The bike has been priced at ₹1,04,768 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The bike features a BS 6-compliant engine and is only available in a single colour option – Black Red. The bike has already started arriving at the company dealerships for display and test rides. It was also recently spotted at a dealership in Mumbai, more details here.
(Also Read: Bajaj Auto was top two-wheeler exporter during April-December 2020)
In terms of the exterior design and styling updates, the bike features a familiar single-pod headlight with twin DRLs. The headlamp unit is capped with a tinted front main visor. Other key design highlights on the bike include a muscular fuel tank with shrouds, split-style seats, an engine cowl, and a two-piece pillion grab rail. There is also a tweaked semi-digital instrument cluster.
In terms of mechanical updates, the bike uses the same powertrain as the semi-faired Pulsar 180F. The engine in question is a 178.6 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled unit which churns out 16.7bhp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 14.52 Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The transmission duties are performed by a five-speed gearbox.
(Also Read: Bajaj Auto's two-wheeler sales grow by 16% in January)
The suspension kit includes front telescopic forks and gas-charged twin springs at the back. The braking duties are handled by a 280 mm single disc at the front as well as a 230 mm single rotor at the rear. The brakes work in conjunction with a single-channel ABS.
Some of the key rivals to the new Pulsar 180 BS 6 include Honda Hornet 2.0, TVS Apache RTR 180 and Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6.