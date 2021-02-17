Bajaj Auto is gearing up to re-introduce the Pulsar 180 (naked) in the new 2021 avatar. The motorcycle has now been spotted at a company dealership in Mumbai. The bike is yet to be listed at the official website. It is said to have a price tag of ₹1,04,768 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). At this price, it is ₹10,000 less than the Pulsar 180F which retails at ₹1,14,003.

The unofficial bookings for the bike have also started at the company dealerships and the bike has also started to arrive for public display and test rides.

The new Pulsar 180 naked motorcycle comes with a halogen headlamp with bulb indicators, while at the back it gets an LED tail lamp. The meter console on the motorcycle remains the familiar analogue tachometer and an LCD screen. It shows informatics such as speed, fuel level, and the odometer.

Mechanically, the bike draws power from a BS 6-compliant 180 cc air-cooled single-cylinder mill that pushes out 17 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 14.2Nm at 6,500rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The bike weighs at 145 kg which is direct 10 kg lighter than its semi-faired model.

Save for the slightly different look, the bike remains mechanically the same as its semi-faired counterpart. It rides on telescopic forks at the front and a pair of five-way adjustable gas-charged shocks does duty at the rear. For the braking duties, the bike uses a 280 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc. The safety net includes single-channel ABS which is part of the standard kit.

The bike will be made available in two colours: Laser Black and Nuclear Blue. Some of the rivals include TVS Apache RTR 180 and Honda Hornet 2.0.