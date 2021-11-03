Meet Suzuki Jimny with portal axles: The ultimate off-road tool on budget

Suzuki Jimny is a time-tested mountain goat of an off-roader on budget. Despite its small size, the SUV has proved itself against some of the more premium and big SUVs in the market. And now companies such as Delta4x4 and Avus Auto have come together to put together a performance update on the SUV with the installation of portal axles.

Avus Auto is planning to produce only 12 examples of the Jimny with portal axles, while the job of updating the whole SUV has been handled by Delta4x4.

The newly installed portal axes transfer the power to wheels using a gearset and instead of running between the wheels, the portal axes sit higher. Thanks to the newly added modifications the ground clearance of the wheel has now increased which now sits at an impressive 15.75 inches (40 centimeters). This has been achieved majorly due to the new parts and larger wheels. In terms of height, it stands 70.9 inches (1.8 meters) tall (without the roof rack).

To give the SUV a proper off-roader appearance, the company has installed black-dipped 18-inch wheels sporting an eight-hole design. These wheels come shod with all-terrain tires. In addition, the SUV also features fender flares. Customers also have an option to upgrade to a tubular stainless steel brush guard and a three-ton winch.

Other key upgrades on the SUV include a suspension lift of 1.575-inch (4-centimeter) and adjustable shocks with remote reservoirs. To give the SUV a proper off-road kit, the company has also added an option of adding locking differentials to either axle.

As per the available details, the SUV has been introduced in two iterations. There is a gray SUV with a roof rack fully loaded with gear and a yellow vehicle with a brush guard with lights on top. As far as pricing is concerned, the SUV has been homologated for sale in Germany as well as Switzerland, at a starting price is €56,000 ($64,955).