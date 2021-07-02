Suzuki Jimny has made a comeback in the United Kingdom more than a year after it was discontinued in the country due to stricter emission norms. In its new avatar, the Suzuki Jimny has become a Light Commercial Vehicle, which has just two seats at the front instead of four in its passenger vehicle version. The backseats have been removed to transform the iconic 4X4 into a cargo vehicle.

From the outside, the Jimny commercial looks identical to the regular off-roading passenger vehicle.

The Suzuki Jimny SUV was reintroduced last year as a Class N1 commercial vehicle in Europe. The Jimny was pulled down earlier due to non-compliance to the stricter CO2 emission standards.

Specification-wise, the Jimny commercial launched for the UK markets is similar to what the other countries in Europe get. From the outside, the Suzuki Jimny cargo variant looks the same as the passenger vehicle version. However, the standard rear bench seat has now made way for cargo space which is 33 litres more than the passenger model offered with the back row folded.

The two-door Jimny cargo SUV stands 3,645 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width and 1,720 mm in height. It has the similar wheelbase of its passenger vehicle version with a ground clearance of 210 mm. The Jimny cargo variant will be offered with a payload capacity of 150 kgs and an overall load volume of 863 litres.

The off-road SUV in cargo avatar will be powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. Mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and a four-wheel-drive system, the engine is capable of churning out 101bhp of power and 130Nm of peak torque. The Jimny cargo variant will come with a top speed of around 145 kmph.

According to the Japanese carmaker, the Jimny SUV in its commercial version will be offered to customers with the same standard equipments that was earlier offered in the passenger vehicle version. The standard features include air conditioning, cruise control, a full-size spare wheel and a touchscreen infotainment system compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.