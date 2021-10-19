Maruti drops new teaser for S-Cross while wait for Jimny continues

(Also Read: Tata Punch vs Maruti Swift, Ignis and Baleno: Variant-wise price comparison)

Maruti Suzuki has stayed low on new launches in the recent past, in fact after the new S-Presso launched back in late 2019, there has been nothing absolutely new from Maruti. The company is now gearing up for the introduction of the new-gen new-gen Celerio which is expected to be launched in India in the next few months. The car will then also be followed by a couple of midcycle updates and launches.

No sign of Jimny:

The company has previously announced local production of the Jimny SUV that is exported to the overseas market from Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant. On the other hand, there is no official word on when exactly the car will be introduced in the Indian market. A longer, 5-door version of the Jimny is expected to arrive in India sometime in 2022.