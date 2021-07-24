DAB Motors, a French motorcycle making company has recently announced a new concept electric motorcycle called the DAB Concept-E. The new electric motorbike has been designed with inputs from the Outercraft designs studio.

At the core of the e-bike sits a 10 kW (13.4 bhp) electric motor that is juiced up from a 51.8 V lithium-ion battery pack. The overall output from this setup will be comparable to a 125 cc motorcycle. The company is yet to roll out the full charge range details of the motorcycle.

The bike has been kitted with a slew of premium features and equipment kit. For suspension duties, the bike uses Ohlins units and then there are CNC machined Beringer calipers on the front as well as rear wheels.

There is an LED speedometer console mounted at the front end, while the headlight has been positioned on the lower side of the flat-track inspired board that gives it an intimidating look. It sports carbon fibre chassis components to enhance its overall handling performance. To maximise throttle response and smoothen feedback on the motorcycle, it features Gates belt drive and machined pulleys.

Overall, the motorcycle concept appears to be a fusion between the supermoto and modern roadster body styles. Needless to say that it is still a concept and yet quite far away from becoming a production bike anytime soon.