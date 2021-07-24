Ola Electric scooter customers to get 'Hypercharger' support in 400 cities

Ola Electric scooter is inching nearer to its official launch in the country, though the cab aggregator turned EV maker is yet to disclose the exact date when the electric scooter goes on sale in the Indian market.

Details of the upcoming EV has been flowing thick and fast, and the company has also announced that the customers will get charging support from its 'Hypercharger' setup installed in 400 Indian cities with over 100,000 locations/touchpoints.

Needless to say, the majority of Tier I and Tier II cities would be covered and the Ola Electric customers would be able to enjoy the widespread network of Ola's Hypercharging stations. Details of the city-wise charging locations are available at the company's official website.

The company has announced in the past that its electric scooter will be capable of charging from 0 - 50% in just 18 minutes, this will be good enough for a half cycle range of 75 km. And the full cycle range would be somewhere around 150 km. At this range, the Ola EV would be leading in its segment.

The company has also initiated bookings for the scooter and over 1 lakh units were reserved in just 24 hours of opening of bookings, Ola informed previously. The token amount has been kept at ₹499.

When launched, expect the new electric scooter to be priced somewhere in the bracket of ₹1.2 lakh to ₹1.4 lakh (ex-showroom). It will lock horns with other key rivals in the segment such as the Bajaj Chetak Electric, TVS iQube and also the Ather 450X.