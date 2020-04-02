Coronavirus lockdown takes a toll on Suzuki Motorcycle's March sales

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Thursday announced sales performance for the month on March 2020 and FY 2019-20.

The company revealed that it has grown by 5.7% in the FY 2019-20 by registering overall sales of 790,397 units from April 2019 to March 2020, as compared to 747,506 units in the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

(Also Read: 2020 Suzuki Katana gets a new special edition colour scheme in Japan)

While the company registered overall positive year-on-year graph, its March sales took a massive hit due to the coronavirus lockdown. In the domestic market, the company sold 33,930 units in March 2020, as against 58,701 units in March 2019. While the total (Domestic + Exports) sales for March 2020 stood at 40,636 units.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are pleased to close this financial year on a positive note with 5.7% growth amid the precautionary measures taken in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. We attribute this growth to our dealer partners for their determination and exceptional support further translating into customer trust and love. At present, our first and foremost priority is to ensure the health and safety of the employees and all stakeholders. As the industry fights the Covid-19 pandemic by implementing shutdowns and taking precautionary measures, we believe that industry will overcome this difficult time and bounce back with positive growth in the coming months."

(Also Read: Suzuki’s updated 250 cc parallel-twin engine leaked in patent images)

In the financial year 2019-2020, the company re-jigged its model line-up with a number of products such as the Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 bikes, and all new Access 125 BS6 compliant model.

In other updates, the India-made Gixxer 250 series has been launched in the Japanese market. (Read more details here)







