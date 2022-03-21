Komaki DT 3000 high-speed electric scooter to launch on March 25. Check details
Electric vehicle manufacturer Komaki Electric Vehicles will launch its high-speed e-scooter DT 3000 in the Indian market on March 25. The bike will be made available across all Komaki dealerships from the launch date and will be priced at around ₹1,15,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Komaki DT 3000 will be the company's third launch this year after the company launched Ranger and Venice.
The new e-scooter will be powered by a powerful 3000 Watt BLDC motor and its patented advanced lithium battery of 62V52AH. The scooter is claimed to provide a range of 180-220 km in a single charge and reach a top speed is 90 km/hr. Komaki DT 3000 will be the brand's 6th edition to its range of registration models.