Komaki DT 3000 high-speed electric scooter to launch on March 25. Check details

Electric vehicle manufacturer Komaki Electric Vehicles will launch its high-speed e-scooter DT 3000 in the Indian market on March 25. The bike will be made available across all Komaki dealerships from the launch date and will be priced at around ₹1,15,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Komaki DT 3000 will be the company's third launch this year after the company launched Ranger and Venice.

The new e-scooter will be powered by a powerful 3000 Watt BLDC motor and its patented advanced lithium battery of 62V52AH. The scooter is claimed to provide a range of 180-220 km in a single charge and reach a top speed is 90 km/hr. Komaki DT 3000 will be the brand's 6th edition to its range of registration models.

Komaki DT 3000 will be made available in three colour options and will come with various cutting-edge features. “After receiving overwhelming love from customers, we are once again going to win their hearts with DT 3000 high-speed scooter. This time, they will feel proud of riding an unmatched vehicle in this segment," said Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division.

